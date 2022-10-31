Bird flu: Wales holds off on tighter rules
Wales has said it is not following England in demanding poultry and captive birds are kept indoors to tackle avian flu.
The housing order will come into force from 7 November.
Having looked at available scientific evidence the Welsh government said it was not making a similar decision "at this time".
Turkey farmers have warned of a shortage this Christmas caused by the UK's largest-ever bird flu outbreak.
Wales had been a part of the last UK-wide housing order, which was imposed in November and lifted in May.
Strict biosecurity measures have already been imposed across Great Britain in response to try to control the outbreak.
'Rapid escalation'
In October cases of bird flu were found near Amlwch and near Dwyran, both on Anglesey.
Chief Veterinary Officer for England Christine Middlemiss said the country is facing the "largest ever outbreak of bird flu".
She said it was seeing a "rapid escalation in the number of cases on commercial farms and in backyard birds across England".
Agricultural and rural affairs policy in Wales is controlled by the Welsh government in Cardiff.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "Having analysed the available scientific evidence, we are not introducing mandatory housing of poultry in Wales at this time.
"We will continue to monitor the situation in Wales. All keepers must keep their birds safe by rigorously applying the biosecurity measures in the Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, and be vigilant for signs of the disease."