Qatar World Cup: Wrong for Drakeford to go, Lib Dem leader says
It is wrong for Mark Drakeford to go to the Qatar World Cup, the leader of the Liberal Democrats has said.
The Welsh Labour leader is attending the tournament to boost the profile of Wales abroad.
But the first minister's decision to go comes despite a boycott by UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
The Lib Dem's Ed Davey told BBC Wales the UK should be sending out "very strong signals on human rights".
Qatar has faced criticism for multiple human rights concerns, including its laws against same-sex relationships and the treatment of foreign workers.
The Welsh government defended Mr Drakeford's plans, saying he will "promote the values of inclusivity" on the trip.
Labour at a UK level is boycotting the event, although a UK Labour source said there is a difference between the wider party's stance and the official role Mr Drakeford has in representing his country.
The Wales football team is planning to wear rainbow arm bands in support of LGBTQ+ rights, regardless of whether FIFA given permission to do so.
Mr Davey said: "I am worried about the human rights record of Qatar, and I'm worried that we need to get our priorities right."
Asked if Mr Drakeford should be attending, he added: "I think that's the wrong choice.
"We need to make sure that this country sends out very strong signals on human rights".
Jane Dodds, the Lib Dem's Welsh leader and the party's only politician in the Senedd, also called for Mr Drakeford to cancel his plans.
She also asked the Welsh government to close its office in the country.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We are proud Wales will be competing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
"We work hard to raise the profile of Wales and create trade and investment opportunities from our involvement in major events around the world.
"This World Cup has shone a light on the critical issue of human rights and we will add our voice to those of others and work together to promote the values of inclusivity and respect for human and workers' rights."
'Real contenders'
Mr Davey spoke ahead of a speech on Sunday, arranged because his party cancelled its UK party conference following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Since the 2019 election the Liberal Democrats have had no Members of Parliament in Wales, although the party saw some gains in the 2022 local elections, gaining ten seats and taking leadership of Powys council.
The party has also had recent by-election successes in England.
Asked about their future prospects, Mr Davey said his party are "real contenders" in Wales, claiming the Lib Dems could win back the seat of Brecon and Radnorshire in future.
It lost the constituency at the last Westminster. Its borders are set to change at the next general election.
"We think Liberal Democrats are on the up," he added. "We are seeing in many council by-elections and parliamentary by-elections that Liberal Democrats are often based paced to beat the sitting Conservative MP."