Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford has Covid
- Published
Mark Drakeford has tested positive for Covid, the Welsh government has said.
In a statement it said Mr Drakeford, who is 68, is working from home.
He is due to hold his weekly question and answer session in the Welsh Parliament on Tuesday. Senedd members can attend via Zoom, but it is not clear if the Welsh Labour leader will take part.
The news also comes ahead of this week's British Irish Council, which the Welsh first minister usually attends.
Rishi Sunak is expected to become the first prime minister to go to the summit, which is being held in England, since 2007.
Recent figures have suggested that the number of Covid infections has been falling in Wales.
Last week the Office for National Statistics estimated that 77,500 people had the virus, down on 86,100 from the week before.
A Welsh government spokesman said: "The first minister is currently working from home after testing positive for Covid.
"Whilst not a legal requirement, it is important that anyone that does test positive isolates whilst recovering.
"We encourage everyone who is eligible to take up the offer of a Covid booster vaccination".
It is the second time Mr Drakeford has been reported to have had the illness, after he tested positive in February.
His wife and mother both contracted the virus in the first year of the pandemic.
The first minister said at the time that he moved out of his house into a building in his garden to try to keep his family safe.