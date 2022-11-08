Climate change: Wales ministers not at COP27 'to limit air miles'
- Published
Welsh government ministers have decided not to attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt in order to limit their air miles, the Senedd was told.
The climate change minister said she and the first minister thought "very seriously" about attending the event.
But Julie James has instead decided to attend December's COP15 on biodiversity in Canada.
Plaid Cymru asked whether it was a "missed" opportunity to raise Wales' voice.
Speaking in the Senedd, Plaid Senedd member Delyth Jewell said the Welsh government takes climate change "very seriously" but questioned whether it was a missed opportunity "given that Wales' platform internationally is so great at the moment".
Ms Jewell drew attention to the Scottish first minister's presence at the summit, which is being held at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.
Nicola Sturgeon has urged world leaders to deliver on climate pledges made at last year's COP26 summit in Glasgow.
Climate Change Minister Julie James said Welsh government officials are attending COP27.
But she decided against attending the summit because it is not an event where ministers will make policy decisions.
She said consideration had been given to ministers' "carbon footprint of going all over the place".
Ms James added: "We really thought about it and I did very seriously think about going but, on balance, we decided that... the COP15 ministerial attendance was very important."
But the minister said it was "disappointing" that Rishi Sunak had initially decided no to attend COP27 before reversing his decision last week.
The prime minister told the UN climate summit the war in Ukraine is a reason to act faster to tackle climate change.