Nurses in Wales vote for strike action over pay
Nurses in almost all of Wales' NHS organisations have voted to strike over pay.
The vote of Royal College of Nurses (RCN) Wales members prompted warnings it would be impossible to raise nurses pay in line with inflation without significant cuts.
Welsh government Health Minister Eluned Morgan said more UK government cash would be needed to meet pay demands.
But the Welsh Conservatives accused Ms Morgan of deflecting responsibility.
Nurses voted to strike after the Welsh government offered them pay awards between 4% and 5.5%, well below the rate of inflation and the same as that by the UK government in England.
They joined RCN members across the UK in backing industrial action over pay and patient safety.
The union is calling for a pay rise of 5% above inflation.
The decision included the ambulance trust and all Welsh health boards except Aneurin Bevan, which covers the counties surrounding Newport and Cwmbran.
Members working in the Velindre University NHS Trust and Public Health Wales are also expected to go on strike.
RCN Wales said the first period of industrial action can be expected in December and its mandate to hold action runs until early May 2023, six months after members finished voting.
Emergency care will still be staffed.
Helen Whyley, director, RCN Wales, said: "I have visited hospitals and workplaces throughout Wales. I have heard first hand of nurses who are struggling to pay their household bills, of the extra hours they have worked for free to subsidise the NHS, the shifts they have gone without any breaks.
"They have told me of their constant worry and despair for the safety of their patients due to short staffing.
"There is currently no escape for staff, worry and guilt for their patients at work, worry and guilt for their families at home. This is not sustainable."
In response to an urgent question in the Senedd on Wednesday Eluned Morgan said she recognised "why so many nurses have voted the way they have - due in no doubt to the Tory inflicted cost of living crisis -- and also the increased work pressures that many nurses are facing".
But she added: "There are limits as to how far we can go to address these concerns in Wales, without additional funding from the Conservative government at a UK level."
'If he can find what to cut I'm all ears'
In response Welsh Conservative health spokesman Russell George accused Ms Morgan of "trying to deflect away from your responsibility".
"This is a Labour-run NHS in Wales. This is your responsibility and it's for you to solve this problem," he said.
"I appreciate solving this problem is difficult. It is not easy, but it is your dispute to solve minister. It is the responsibility of this Labour government here. I hope every opportunity has been taken, every opportunity possible has been taken to avoid getting to this point and stopping strike action."
Ms Morgan warned it was "impossible" to provide an inflation pay rise for the NHS without "significant cuts".
"If he wants to give me some ideas exactly where he thinks we should cut to pay for this I'm all ears," she said.
Most Welsh government funding for the NHS comes from the UK government, although some is raised in tax.
Plaid Cymru's health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth backed the RCN's calls.
"No-one wants industrial action if there was any other option - and that includes the nurses themselves, more than anyone - but the fact the ballot took place in the first place indicates the strength of feeling," he said.
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds also supported the RCN's strike call.
"Our nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system. It is not acceptable they have been offered a below-inflation pay rise," she added.