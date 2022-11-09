World Cup: Chris Bryant urges Mark Drakeford to stay away
- Published
A senior Welsh Labour MP has joined calls for Wales' first minister not to attend the World Cup in Qatar.
Chris Bryant said his message to Mark Drakeford and Economy Minister Vaughan Gething, who is also going to a match, was that they would not change Qatar's view on human rights.
"They have very settled views, they think homosexuality is a perversion," the Rhondda MP said.
But Mr Gething said: "We still look to engage, to encourage, to persuade."
Mr Drakeford, Welsh Labour's leader, will watch Wales play USA, while Mr Gething will be at the match against England.
The economy minister has protested to the Qataris about what he called "appalling comments" by Khalid Salman, a World Cup ambassador, who said homosexuality was "damage in the mind".
Mr Gething defended the decision for ministers to attend Wales matches, insisting "we won't be turning a blind eye" to human rights abuses.
Mr Bryant said: "I don't think it is safe for gay football fans to go to Qatar.
"Some of the things they've been saying in the last few days really make me doubt that they will be safe.
"I'd say to Mark and Vaughan - you may think you can convince them to change their minds on human rights. You won't.
"I know that Mark and Vaughan's commitment to LGBT rights is absolute so I absolutely hope that they won't go."
On Tuesday, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said that as a "gay man" he believed it would send the wrong message for Mr Drakeford to go to Qatar.
Mr Gething agreed that it was "not an unreasonable ask" to question whether the Welsh government should go, but believed that it was "appropriate" for them to travel to the tournament.
"The first minister should still be at our first game at a men's World Cup for 64 years and I shall still be attending the game against England," he added.
Mr Gething promised that ministers would not ignore "those issues where we disagree and where we have concerns" and has written to Qatar's ambassador to the UK asking for confirmation that fans will be safe.
"We are seeking assurance that commitments that have been made are going to be kept," he said.