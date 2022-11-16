Conservative Gareth Davies apologises for storming out of Senedd
- Published
A politician has apologised after he stormed out of the Welsh Parliament's chamber.
Conservative Vale of Clwyd Member of the Senedd (MS) Gareth Davies left during health questions after slamming his file on his desk.
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones said she would not call him to speak again until he had apologised.
One Labour MS was said to have moved seats because she felt threatened by his outburst.
The Welsh Conservatives later said Mr Davies had apologised to both the Llywydd and the Labour MS involved.
Mr Davies had been asking Health Minister Eluned Morgan about plans to build a community hospital in his Vale of Clwyd constituency.
He said people had been "promised this for a decade without a spade going in the ground or any tangible evidence that this Welsh government is doing anything".
But Ms Morgan asked why she was answering questions from the Conservatives' spokesman on care, rather than health.
The Llywydd said political parties could decide who asks questions on their behalf.
Shortly after, Mr Davies threw a file stand to the floor, and his file to his desk, and could be heard saying "grow up" and "I'm tired of this".
The Llywydd said the minister did not need to answer his final question "because things have got out of order".
She asked Mr Davies to leave quietly, at which point he walked out saying: "I will leave. It's an affront to democracy."
Later, Labour MS Joyce Watson said one of her colleagues felt so threatened she had to move.
"I've never ever experienced behaviour like that in this chamber," she said.
Labour North Wales MS Carolyn Thomas was seen to move away from her seat near Mr Davies.
The Llywydd said it was an "unacceptable outburst by the member" which "shook us all at the time, not only those in close proximity".
She added: "I will expect an apology from Gareth Davies before he is called again in this chamber.
"That apology will be to me but it will be for all of us.
"Our expectations are high in this place and one member failed to reach that expectation of behaviour this afternoon."
A Welsh Conservative Senedd spokesman said: "Gareth has apologised to the chair and to Carolyn. He makes no apologies for raising legitimate questions with Labour ministers.
"The member was reflecting the frustration felt by many people in Wales about Labour's management of our health service."