Autumn Statement: What does it mean for Wales?
- Published
The chancellor has set out his tax and spending plans, confirming the UK is in a recession.
With thresholds frozen many will pay more in income tax as pay rises.
The Welsh government can expect £1.2bn extra over two years, but Labour ministers are unlikely to say its enough to cover inflation.
The energy price guarantee will rise from £2,500 to £3,000 for the average household, with payments for people on low incomes.
Those on benefits and pensions can expect them to increase by inflation next year, while the National Living Wage will rise by 9.7%.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "This is a balanced plan for stability, a plan for growth and a plan for public services."
But Mark Drakeford, Labour First Minister of Wales, said: "This autumn statement heaps further pressure on millions of people already struggling with the cost of living crisis.
"We will continue to do everything we can to help people through this difficult period - but all of us will pay for the UK government's mistakes for years to come."
Income tax
The freezing of the point that people start to pay income tax on their income means that many will pay more in tax as their wages rise.
Jeremy Hunt announced that the personal allowance threshold will be held at £12,570, and the higher rate will stay at £50,270, until 2028.
That is two years longer than already planned. The national insurance threshold will also stay the same.
Currently there are 1,490,000 income tax payers in Wales, with 1,290,000 paying the basic rate and 166,000 on the higher rate.
Those on the top rate will see their threshold fall from £150,000 to £125,140.
Currently only 9,000 pay the additional rate in Wales, although that is likely to grow.
The Welsh government could vary the rates themselves in Wales, but never has since it had the powers .
Minimum wage, benefit and pensions
The legally-mandated minimum wage, known as the National Living Wage, will rise by 9.7% to £10.42.
The UK government said it would benefit 110,000 people in Wales.
Working age benefits will rise by 10.1%, and pensioners will receive an inflation-matching rise in the state pension and pension credit.
A UK government survey in 2020-21 suggested that Wales had more people in receipt of state support that any other UK nation - 56% versus 52% for the UK as a whole.
Welsh government funding
The way funding works in the UK means that rises in spending for the English NHS and social care trigger extra cash for the Welsh government.
It can spend it on the NHS and social care too, and anything else it would like to.
The UK government says Welsh ministers will have an extra £1.2bn to spend over two years, from 2023-2024 to 2024-25.
Welsh ministers have wanted to see much larger rises to meet inflationary costs.
First Minister Mark Drakeford claimed its budget next year is worth £1.5bn less than last November.
In the Commons the Chancellor said if the Welsh government were to follow what the UK Government is doing on spending in England, there "would be a real terms increase in schools and hospitals."
He was challenge by Plaid Cymru's Ben Lake, who said: "The Chancellor was at pains to claim that this statement was not an austerity budget. Let's be clear - pressures on Welsh public services will continue to worsen after today's statement due to inflation."
Conservative Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said: "The difficult and necessary decisions taken today aim to tackle inflation and restore confidence and stability in the UK economy."
Energy - on and off-grid
Those who benefit from the energy price cap will face potentially higher charges as the cap rises.
Bills will be limited to an average of around £3,000 from next April, rather than the current £2,500.
Households on means-tested benefits will get £900 support payments next year, while £300 payments will be made to pensioner households, and £150 for individuals on disability benefit.
Those who are off-grid, which includes many in rural Wales, and use heating oil, LPG, coal or biomass will benefit from a doubling in support from £100 to £200.
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies previously admitted that the £100 payment was not generous.