Gwent Police: Senior Tory has 'no confidence' in chief constable Pam Kelly
- Published
The Senedd's Conservative leader has no confidence in the chief constable of Gwent Police or the area's police commissioner, the Tories have said.
Andrew RT Davies criticised leadership in the force after the family of a man at the heart of an investigation of misconduct in the force said they do not trust the police.
Wiltshire Police is investigating after reports of misogynistic, racist and homophobic messages emerged.
Gwent Police was asked for comment.
The office of the elected Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner, Labour's Jeff Cuthbert, was also asked for comment.
Mr Davies is the first Welsh politician to criticise Gwent Police's leadership in the midst of the row.
He said it should be taken over in a process "similar to special measures".
Chief Constable Pam Kelly said on Monday: "The initial complaint raised by the Jones family did not include the conduct matters now emerging and as new issues come to light we will continue to take swift and robust action.
"We continue to be horrified by the comments and material shared by retired officers and a small number of serving officers."
On Tuesday it also emerged that an independent police watchdog is now assessing material handed to it by both Gwent Police and the Wiltshire force.
It follows referrals to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) from Gwent Police.
The Sunday Times reported earlier this month that a series of offensive message had been discovered on a the phone owned by a retired police officer, Ricky Jones, who took his own life in 2020.
Ms Kelly confirmed earlier this month that the messages were between serving and retired officers.
There have been concerns from the family of the retired officer, which found the messages, and a local MP, about other police looking into the matter, rather than an independent body.
Ricky Jones' widow and daughter said he was controlling and abusive at home.
Mr Davies told the Welsh Parliament: "I have no confidence in the senior leadership of the Gwent force, whether that be at officer level or whether that be at the police and crime commissioner level.
"These revelations are horrendous, to say the least."
In a statement issued later, the Welsh Conservative Senedd leader added: "Like the poor family who suffered at the hands of Ricky Jones, I have no confidence in the senior management of Gwent Police, and it is appalling that such a disgusting culture was allowed to metastasise among a previously trusted Welsh public service.
"33 women a week face domestic violence or fear for their life or injury, yet Gwent Police fostered this dangerous environment all under the leadership of a Police and Crime Commissioner who seems to be asleep at the wheel."
"The force needs taking over, similar to special measures in a health board, to rebuild it and return it to good order, and support those decent staff and officers who will be appalled by these revelations."
A Welsh Conservative spokesman confirmed later that Mr Davies did not have confidence in Ms Kelly's leadership.
The IOPC said: "We received a referral from Gwent Police on 15 November concerning the family's complaint and received two conduct referrals, on 18 and 19 November, relating to several serving and former officers identified as being involved in the phone messages.
"We have now had further material from both Gwent Police and Wiltshire Police which we are assessing to determine what further action to take."