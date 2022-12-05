Caerphilly: Three released on bail after dog attack arrests
- Published
Three people have been arrested after two people were attacked by a dog.
Specially trained firearms officers, police and paramedics were called to property in Heol Fawr, Caerphilly at around 15.15 GMT on Saturday.
An 83-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were taken to hospital.
Gwent Police said two men, aged 20 and 31, and a woman, 28, held on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury have been released on police bail.
The three suspects are all from the Caerphilly area.
The dog was seized by police officers before being put down and no other dogs were involved in the attack, Gwent Police said.
The 83-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries while the 55-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Det Ch Insp Matthew Sedgebeer said: "Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses."
He added that residents may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of the investigation, but said there was no cause for alarm.