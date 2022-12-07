Welsh independence: Experts to examine future options
The way Wales is currently governed is "not suitable", according to a new report.
The Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales said it will now examine three "viable" options for Wales' future, including independence.
The commission was set up last year as part of a deal between the Welsh Labour government and Plaid Cymru.
Welsh Conservatives criticised it as "a waste of time and resources".
The Welsh government said "our constitutional structures have a direct impact on the quality of services we all rely on".
Plaid Cymru has called the report "a landmark" for recognising that independence "is a credible and viable way forward".
Since it was set up, the commission has heard evidence from constitutional experts, political parties, charities and community groups.
It has now published an interim report which concludes the current system of devolution has "significant problems" and is not "viable".
It said the "pressure points" on the current system included "an imbalance of power" between the UK and Welsh governments, and the "fragility" of their relationship.
Three options
The three options for change which the report identified will be examined in greater detail in the next phase of the commission's work.
- Option one was "entrenching devolution", which would change the legal relationship between the Senedd and UK Parliament "to protect against unilateral changes" by the government in London. It could also involve arguing for more powers for Wales, including over the justice system, welfare, employment, broadcasting and railways.
- Option two would be a "federal structure", which would involve setting up regional governments in England, as well as changing the relationship between the UK government and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, using a written constitution.
- Option three would be independence where Wales would become a sovereign country able to join international bodies, like the United Nations.
The report said each option "raised fundamental questions" and that the commission would "seek more detailed and comprehensive evidence so that we can test these options with the public".
When the final report comes next year, the commission is not expected to recommend any one of the three options.
The UK government's support would be required for any substantial change to the position of Wales in the UK.
The Welsh government welcomed the report, and said: "We are committed to ensuring Wales has a strong future, which works for all of us."
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said the significance of the report "cannot be overstated".
"Plaid Cymru believes that only independence can deliver the greener, and stronger economic future, and fairness that the communities of Wales urgently need and deserve," he said.
But Welsh Conservatives rejected any further powers being given to the Welsh government.
"The current devolution settlement gives the Labour government ample powers to improve the state of the economy, education and the health service," the party said.
"Their focus should be on using the sufficient levers they possess now to improve their record with Wales having the worst waiting times in the UK, the lowest GCSE results, and a 50/50 chance of an ambulance arriving in time."