Strep A: Antibiotics shortage in some Welsh pharmacies
- Published
Demand for antibiotics used to treat suspected cases of Strep A has led to a shortage in some pharmacies in Wales.
The Welsh government said it was working with the UK government to procure more antibiotics.
It said it was confident suppliers were working to address stock issues.
A seven-year-old girl from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, is among nine children to have died across the UK from invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS) since September.
Updated UK guidance on scarlet fever outbreaks (which are caused by Strep A) in October, says antibiotics can be used to help stop new cases of Strep A in settings such as schools but a decision should be taken with local outbreak control teams on "a case-by-case basis".
Strep A can cause a range of illnesses. Most cases are mild: a sore throat or skin infection easily treated with antibiotics.
Some people develop scarlet fever, which causes a skin rash that feels like sandpaper, and flu-like symptoms including a high temperature.
Immune defences
Very rarely, Strep A can cause invasive Group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), which can be deadly.
Invasive disease happens when the bacteria breaches the body's immune defences.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "The increase in demand for antibiotics to treat suspected cases of Strep A has led to some pharmacies in Wales experiencing shortages of stock.
"We are working with the UK government medicines supply team, and other partners to make sure pharmacies in Wales have the supplies they need.
According to Public Health Wales (PHW), about 20 children each year develop iGAS in Wales, but the majority will recover with treatment.