Welsh budget: Don't expect new cash, says Mark Drakeford
- Published
There will not be "much new money for even the most urgent of purposes", in the Welsh government's budget next week, the first minister has warned.
The spending plans had "undoubtedly been the most difficult" since powers moved from Westminster to Cardiff Bay in 1999, Mark Drakeford said.
Inflation has more than swallowed up Welsh ministers' extra cash from Jeremy Hunt's autumn statement last month.
Finance Minister Rebecca Evans will publish the budget on Tuesday.
In the 2022-23 budget, Ms Evans announced a bumper increase for the Welsh NHS to tackle record waiting times created by Covid, and a big spending boost for local councils.
Addressing the committee for the scrutiny of the first minister on Friday, Mr Drakeford warned Members of the Senedd that plans for the 2023-24 financial year would be very different.
"The budget round which will culminate in the draft budget that we will lay in front of the Senedd next week is the most challenging that I've ever been involved in and I've been involved, I think, in every single one since the start of devolution, one way or another," he said.
"The debate has almost never been about where we can find more money, the debate has almost always been about how we can manage to sustain the level of investment that we currently make in different public services in Wales.
"So I mustn't hold out any false hopes for members this morning that there will be much new money for even the most urgent of purposes."
The finance minister will set out the budget in the Welsh Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.