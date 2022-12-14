South Wales Fire Service: New harassment probe not ruled out
- Published
A "wholesale investigation" into the culture of a fire service at the centre of allegations of misconduct against women has not been ruled out, the Welsh government has said.
ITV News alleged firefighters in South Wales Fire and Rescue Service had retained their jobs despite sexually harassing and abusing women.
The service said it had launched an independent review.
A Welsh Labour minister said the findings must be made public.
Chief fire officer Huw Jakeway told ITV that he was "shocked and horrified" by the report.
He said he had launched reviews of the organisations' culture, discipline processes and historic disciplinary cases.
Social Partnership Minister Hannah Blythyn spoke in response to an urgent question from Conservative Member of the Senedd (MS), Joel James, in the Welsh Parliament.
Ms Blythyn said she had "an urgent meeting" with the chair of South Wales Fire and Rescue Authority on Tuesday.
She said the investigation had to be "fully independent", and headed up by a "trusted figure" such as a barrister.
"It must be free to inspect any documents and survey or interview any staff and its findings must be made public, because it cannot be addressed as an isolated incident," she said.
"It needs to look at the structures that have allowed that to happen and what action needs to be taken to ensure it isn't repeated in the future."
The minister said she wanted to see the terms of the service's investigation and if she was not satisfied she would not rule out a "wholesale investigation" led by the government.
Conservative MS Mr James said: "I think we can all agree that their abhorrent behaviour should never, ever be tolerated."
Labour MS Joyce Watson expressed "deep disappointment in the service that I've worked closely with on the White Ribbon campaign for many years".
Plaid Cymru MS Sioned Williams added "we cannot permit a service that has such close contact with the public and that has such a safeguarding role to hold such stereotypical, prejudiced and dangerous views".