Green Man: Concerns over events at new Powys farm site
There are concerns that the owners of Green Man festival could hold big events at a property that the Welsh government has bought for the company.
Officials have told local councillors there are plans to hold up to three gatherings a year for as many as 3,000 people at Gilestone Farm.
Ministers have been criticised for buying the farm for £4.25m before a full business plan was provided.
They said no final decision has been made on the site.
Officials have been discussing leasing the site to the festival company.
There is unease locally about the plans and concerns were raised at a meeting on 17 November between the Welsh government and Talybont-on-Usk Community Council.
According to the minutes from the meeting, the Community Council's Working Group stated that "the fundamental issue was the concerns around mass tourism events and the impact on the ecology and environment".
The Welsh government said at the meeting that "they would not allow their decisions to impact on the site in a negative way".
Phil Darbyshire from the Usk Valley Conservation Group says that there has been "no transparency about this from beginning to end".
Mr Darbyshire, who was present at the meeting, said that the Welsh government would not give them assurance that the three events a year "wasn't just a starting point".
He is concerned that the company "will push boundaries as far as they can for commercial reasons".
A Welsh government spokesperson said that no final decision has been made.
But added that: "Gilestone Farm has a history of hosting two events annually of 1,500 capacity as well as a number of smaller gatherings.
"Any events that take place will be subject to the scrutiny and permissions of the relevant bodies."
BBC Wales understands that a decision on Green Man's business case for running the site is anticipated by the Welsh government before Christmas.
Under the proposals Gilestone Farm will continue to be run as a working farm. It includes 240 acres of land along the River Usk, a small glamping site and a Georgian farmhouse which has previously been let out to tourists.
But there are also plans for a brewery and bakery, as well as up to three events a year.
'No final decision'
A spokesperson for Green Man said: "The Welsh government is currently going through a process of due diligence and no final decision has been made on Gilestone Farm, therefore it would be inappropriate for us to make any comment."
Previously Fiona Stewart, the owner of Green Man, said one of the attractions of the site was that it was already used for tourism and events.
The Welsh government has been accused of a lack of transparency regarding the purchase of the farm and its future use.
James Evans, the Conservative Member of the Senddd (MS) for Brecon and Radnorshire, said he is "deeply concerned" about the lack of transparency.
"Recently, [Rural Affairs] Minister Lesley Griffiths told me selling the site is under consideration, and now Labour ministers say they'll be holding multiple gatherings there for thousands of people.
"Nothing about this process makes sense, and we urgently need light shed on this situation because it feels like they're making it up as they go along."
Plaid Cymru Rural Affairs Spokesperson Mabon ap Gwynfor said that it "hasn't been clear what was the purpose or intent of the purchase".
The Welsh government said it had been in discussions with Green Man for a number of years about the potential to support the growth of the festival brand in and for Wales.
The Green Man festival, held at the nearby Glan Usk estate, is one of only five large independent festivals in the UK.
Owned and run by Fiona Stewart, it has been at its current site near Crickhowell for 20 years and employs 200 people on a full-time basis, with another 5000 casual workers or volunteers at the festival.
The festival is expected to remain at the Glan Usk Estate, with no expectation that it will move to Gilestone Farm.