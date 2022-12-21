What made Senedd members laugh in 2022?
- Published
The Senedd's official record, which provides a transcript of proceedings, does not easily reflect the emotions involved in parliamentary debate, but it does indicate "[laughter]" when it's particularly conspicuous.
So what has made Members of the Senedd (MSs) laugh in the Siambr - the Senedd chamber - in 2022?
Are they things that cross the divide to the written format or did you have to be there to appreciate the humour?
You can decide for yourself with this selection.
'I can't believe I've asked'
Some of the matters that tickled funny bones involved animals. Conservative group leader Andrew RT Davies - a farmer who famously described himself as "19 stone of prime Welsh beef" - seemed to surprise himself with a question about biodiversity on the Senedd estate.
He asked: "Have you thought about putting habitats in place, such as hedgehog houses, so they can hibernate in those houses and people can show greater interest in the wildlife that's in the bay area? I can't believe I've asked this question, to be honest with you."
When Minister for Climate Change Julie James made a statement on biodiversity she referred to a film about Yellowstone park in the western United States and the reintroduction of wolves there.
She said the Welsh government had been looking "at whether the reintroduction of beavers is a good idea in some of our rivers. I have no idea yet - nobody panic."
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones drew a laugh by confessing "I'm panicking more about wolves, actually."
Huw Irranca-Davies joined in by teasing his fellow Labour colleague Mike Hedges, MS for Swansea East, that he was "looking forward to the wolves in Singleton Park" in the city.
Julie James, who represents Swansea West, couldn't resist adding "there are some people who would say there were already wolves in Singleton Park".
On the tangential topic of animal produce, when Janet Finch-Saunders was thinking about a summer event and told her Conservative colleague Laura Anne Jones "I'm very much looking forward to sharing a roast pork and apple sauce", the latter immediately made clear "I'm not sharing".
When the Senedd's only Liberal Democrat, Jane Dodds tried to stand up for farmers by emphasising the financial pressures they face, her comments were open to misinterpretation.
"I'm interested to hear from Mike Hedges that he knows of farmers with pockets full of gold. I'd love to be introduced to them, please."
Some of the humour came about when members shared insights into their personal lives, hobbies and interests.
Plaid Cymru's Heledd Fychan told members about her enjoyment of the Anglesey Show.
"I've always visited since being a child, with my lifelong friend Ann, going on the waltzers. We used to do that, and we still do - we're not too old for that.
"So, I look forward to doing that again. I think I'm sharing too much today, perhaps."
Conservative James Evans admitted "golf is probably my number one love in life".
After seeing reaction from other members, he added "no, I won't tell my girlfriend. I spend much of my time on the golf course, and she isn't very happy about that either".
Health minister Eluned Morgan revealed that she shares her birthday with former senior Labour UK minister Peter Hain, media personality Amanda Holden and John Taylor from Duran Duran "so I'm in very good company".
Conservative Tom Giffard's love of the Eurovision Song Contest was illustrated when, in calling on the Welsh government to back a bid for Cardiff to host the contest, he urged ministers to show " 'Ooh Aah...Just a Little Bit' more ambition", a reference to the UK entry in 1996, performed by Gina G.
Mr Giffard later referred to something else as "one of the Conchita Wurst suggestions I've heard in this chamber", before acknowledging the groans, "no, that one didn't land. Okay." Conchita Wurst won the contest in 2014.
The practicalities of contributing to proceedings can give rise to humour.
Conservative Russell George apologised for "confusion" which he said was caused by "trying to remove my face mask at the same time as not having my translation equipment on." The Llywydd Elin Jones responded dryly "multitasking can be difficult for some". Mr George acknowledged, "especially for men, yes".
An unknown MS was waving at a colleague at the precise moment the Llywydd was asking whether anyone was objecting to a proposal to agree a motion. The Llywydd advised "perhaps you should consider the timing of the wave for next time".
'They don't like it up 'em'
When deputy presiding officer David Rees called on members to "avoid heckling" Andrew RT Davies "so much", Mr Davies replied by channelling Dad's Army's Corporal Jones, "they don't like it up 'em'."
When the Finance Minister, Rebecca Evans, brought her contribution to a debate to a close having seen the Llywydd's facial expression she explained, "I thought I might have been going on too long."
The Llywydd responded: "I need to work on my poker face, obviously."
Seeking to compliment Jane Mudd's leadership of Newport City Council, deputy minister Hannah Blythyn muddled her up with her Welsh government colleague Jane Hutt.
She valiantly tried to recover the situation: "Jane Hutt shows leadership as well."
Finally, what kind of question does the first minister deem to be impossible to answer without attracting criticism in Wales?
One came from his Labour colleague Huw Irranca-Davies.
"What is your favourite part of the Wales coast path?"
"Oh dear, oh dear," Mark Drakeford responded.
"You know a hospital pass when it comes your way in Wales, don't you?
"To choose a part of a path that goes all the way around Wales is guaranteed to offend far more people than it will ever please, so I thank the member for that opportunity."
He put his head on the block, citing the walk between Pendine and Amroth.
Humour can be a powerful weapon to score party political points on policy issues, but in the spirit of the season of goodwill, that is a matter for another day.