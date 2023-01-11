NHS strikes: Crunch talks with Welsh health unions to be held
Crucial talks aimed at ending the NHS strikes will take place between the Welsh government and NHS unions on Thursday.
Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan is expected to make the offer of a one-off payment to workers.
The proposal has received a lukewarm response from unions which want a better-than-planned and permanent increase to wages.
It follows a strike by ambulance service workers on Wednesday.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was unable to make a better pay offer to NHS staff and ministers have not spelled out how big the one-off payment might be.
On Wednesday, the BBC was told the Welsh government was considering an offer of about £1,000, but sources later said that was a rumour.
Last year the Welsh government offered NHS staff a pay rise of between 4% and 5.5%, well below the rate of inflation.
The Royal College of Nurses (RCN) had called for a pay rise that meets inflation plus 5%, but later said it would meet the Welsh government halfway.
Nurses in all health boards except Aneurin Bevan walked out on strike last month.
While talks are going on, nurse Neil Evans, 52, will be doing a 12-hour shift at a busy accident and emergency unit.
Mr Evans, from Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said his department was as busy as he had seen in his 22-year career.
"When I started my career, we had three staff nurses on nights and we didn't see patients after 1 o'clock," he said.
"Now it's 24/7, 365 [days a year] and I've seen shifts of 17 nurses working, just to keep our heads above water.
"That's not providing the excellent care we can provide. That's stretching us to our limits."
Mr Evans said nurses want constructive talks and a "meaningful pay rise", rather than a one-off payment.
Helen Whyley, director of the RCN in Wales, said its members' first strike in 106 years suggested a one-off payment was unlikely to be accepted.
"This is about years of underfunding in nursing, years of not putting in the resources needed," she added.
Wales Trade Union Congress said a lot was riding on Thursday's talks and predicted a difficult road ahead if unions and ministers cannot agree on pay.
As well as health workers, teachers and civil servants in the Welsh government are also being balloted.
General secretary Shavanah Taj said: "If we can't reach agreement on finding a good settlement then, unfortunately, it's going to get really hard."
The GMB union, representing Welsh ambulance staff, said a one-off payment was a "good start", but its members want an "inflation-busting" pay-rise.
Union representative Nathan Holman could not confirm whether a one-off payment would avert more strikes, but admitted the union understood that any money to pay NHS staff more would inevitably come from elsewhere in the Welsh government's budget.
Welsh Conservatives Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies said: "We need our much valued staff back at work in fair conditions if we have any hope of tackling the slowest ambulance response times on record and Britain's longest treatment waiting list and A&E waits."
Plaid Cymru's health spokesman, Rhun ap Iorwerth, added: "Our NHS is nothing without its workers, and making a substantially improved pay offer - which is achievable from existing reserves and unallocated funding - would show that the Welsh government understands that the long-term sustainability of the NHS requires immediate investment in our workforce."
The former deputy minister for social services, Gwenda Thomas, said: "The needs of people should and must rise above confrontational and political debate. The time is now to bring everybody together. This need is urgent."
The Welsh government said regional partnership boards had been established to integrate health and social care, including providing 500 extra community beds this year to move patients closer to their homes.
It added: "We have also invested £70m this year to ensure every social worker still gets at least a real living wage."