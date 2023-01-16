Clive Betts: Huw Edwards joins tributes to Welsh politics journalist
Tributes have been paid to Welsh political journalist Clive Betts following his death.
BBC newsreader Huw Edwards described him as "one of the greats", and many other journalists and politicians praised his work.
Mr Betts worked for the Western Mail and South Wales Echo over four decades, and had served as the Mail's Welsh assembly editor.
The Mail's Martin Shipton called his political coverage "highly respected".
His son, Aled, tweeted a photograph of him working at the Western Mail in 1987 "doing the job he loved".
In a reply Twitter Mr Shipton said he was "extremely sorry to hear this news".
He said Mr Betts "was highly respected for his political coverage over many years and straddled the pre- and post-devolution eras".
'A real gentleman'
Mr Betts worked as the Western Mail's assembly editor until 2002, later covering the fledgling institution - now known as the Senedd - as a freelancer.
Welsh Conservative Andrew RT Davies said Mr Betts was a "real gentleman", and Caerphilly Labour MP Wayne David said he "always respected his commitment to, and love of, journalism in Wales".
Two former Welsh secretaries spoke highly of their work with Mr Betts.
Llanelli-born South Swindon MP Sir Robert Buckland tweeted that they met regularly in the 1990s and said he was a "journalist of the highest order".
Vale of Glamorgan MP Alun Cairns said: "He was always kind and generous to me and he was v happy to share his background knowledge. I learned very much from him."
Plaid Cymru Dwyfor Meirionnydd Member of the Senedd Mabon ap Gwynfor thanked Mr Betts for "his invaluable contribution to Wales, recording the narrative of a nation at a time when everything was changing".