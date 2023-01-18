Levelling Up: £50m for new Cardiff rail line announced
- Published
Cash for a new rail line in Cardiff, an engineering campus in Ebbw Vale and a new cycle route between Llandudno Junction and Betws y Coed has been announced by the prime minister.
In total, 11 projects will share £208m for Wales from round two of the UK government's Levelling Up Fund.
The fund aims to reduce differences between richer and poorer areas.
Rishi Sunak said the aim was to "grow the economy, create good jobs and spread opportunity everywhere".
The Levelling Up Fund focuses on upgrading town centres, transport and improving cultural and heritage assets but the Welsh government said Wales remained over £1.1bn worse off than under previous EU schemes to reduce inequality.
The announcement includes £50m for a new rail line between Cardiff Bay and Cardiff Central Station, which is part of a wider scheme to upgrade south Wales' commuter railway.
There is also £9m for a new engineering campus for 600 young people in Blaenau Gwent and £18.6m to create a cycle route between Llandudno Junction and Betws y Coed in Conwy county.
The other eight projects are:
- £18m to refurbish the Grand Pavilion in Porthcawl
- £20m to build a leisure centre in Caerphilly, including a gym and swimming pool
- £20m to restore and regenerate three industry heritage sites in the lower Swansea Valley including Morfa Copperworks and Swansea Museum
- £18.8m to upgrade walking and cycling routes for the National Slate Museum and the Neuadd Ogwen arts centre in Gwynedd
- £17m for new walkways and cycle paths in Holyhead to help people explore St Cybi's Church and the Roman Fort
- £11m to restore historic monuments in Ruthin, including St Peter's Church and the town square
- £17.8m to restore the historic estate in the Vale of Neath and build new walkways and cycle paths
- £7.6m for the Pontypool Cultural Hub project to "transform derelict buildings into a thriving cultural centre" including a new restaurant
Mr Sunak added: "By reaching even more parts of the country than before, we will build a future of optimism and pride in people's lives and the places they call home."
His cabinet colleague, Welsh Secretary David TC Davies, said the funding would "regenerate town centres and historic buildings, create new cycle and walking paths through some of our most beautiful countryside, improve facilities for visitors, deliver transport solutions for Cardiff and contribute to the health and future job opportunities for people in the areas involved".
But the Welsh government said: "Wales now has less say over less money and every decision on Levelling Up funding for local projects has been taken in Whitehall.
"The delayed, chaotic process is now costing jobs and other much-needed projects are being missed as a result of the lost funds.
"Today's news does not come close to meeting the funding promised by UK ministers in 2019."