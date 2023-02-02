Welsh rugby: WRU was in denial on sexism - acting chief exec
There were "warning signs" of sexism in Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) but the organisation was "in denial", its acting chief executive has said.
Nigel Walker apologised when questioned by a Senedd committee on Thursday.
It follows allegations of sexism and misogyny aired by BBC Wales Investigates.
An MP said on Wednesday that the Welsh government was aware of the claims after they were raised in the Commons last year.
The Senedd's culture committee is holding a hearing into the allegations, and will later hear evidence from Welsh government sports minister Dawn Bowden.
WRU chief executive Steve Phillips resigned at the weekend, while the union has announced an "external taskforce" will be created to review accusations of sexism, misogyny and racism.
Mr Walker told the Senedd: "I think in any organisation, especially a large organisation like the Welsh Rugby Union, it's possible for things to happen over a period of time and for people to turn a blind eye and not to address those problems."
"So the warning signs have been there for quite some time.
"When it's presented as graphically as it was during that programme, the BBC Wales programme the week before last, it hits you like a 10-ton truck."
He apologised and said his thoughts were with staff and players who had negative experiences.
"To be candid, I think as an organisation we have been in denial as to the extent of the problem," he said.
The acting chief executive said that cases had been "in theory dealt with and people have moved on".
"Each individual case has been an indication that there has been a wider problem but people have not joined the dots," he said.
Mr Walker said an unpublished report commissioned by WRU into the women's game "would not make comfortable reading" and work was being done to get a "redacted version" published.
"The report will not make comfortable reading for those involved in the WRU but I personally have no objection to the report being released."
Mr Walker said the name of the person appointed to chair a taskforce to review the culture within the WRU should be announced on Friday.
She was a woman with experience of working in the judiciary, he told Senedd members.
London-based arbitration company Sports Resolution were asked to set up the review but it will be the responsibility of the chairwoman to choose the other members of the panel, of which there will be three or four people, Mr Walker said.
He added the terms of reference had been set by Sports Resolution and Sports Wales in discussion with the Welsh Government and the WRU and confirmed the review's report and recommendations would be made public.
"It will look at the culture of Welsh rugby, including sexism and misogyny, going back to 2017 but could go further back," Mr Walker said.
"We are opening our doors. The review can take any direction the chair wants it to take."
'Harrowed and humbled'
Mr Walker was asked whether former employees who had signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) would be able to give evidence to the review.
He said he "cannot trample over law, but I would look to facilitate it".
WRU chairman Ieuan Evans emphasised that the WRU were "aware as the stewards of Welsh rugby that we have a great responsibility and we're aware that we've disappointed the rugby family across Wales".
"The experience has been sobering for us but as new chair I am determined to make the changes that are necessary to improve rugby in Wales," he told the sports committee.
Mr Evans said he had been "harrowed and humbled" by what he had heard and "shocked" by the personal stories of former staff featured in the documentary.
"I will work night and day to ensure all our staff feel safe and valued."
Proposals to modernise the WRU board, announced last night, were recommended by a review last year, he said.
"We need to demonstrate that we are a modern fit-for-purpose organisation on and off the field," he said.
He added that he was "incredibly disappointed" to hear why Amanda Blanc, the chief executive of insurance giant Aviva, had left the organisation.
"Hopefully we are making the changes that she would like to see," he said.
Asked if he had contacted her, he said he would like to.