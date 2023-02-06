Welsh Rugby Union pressed over how many it disciplined for sexism
- Published
Senedd politicians are pressing the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) to disclose how many people it disciplined over sexism and misogyny in the past five years.
Delyth Jewell, chair of the Welsh parliament's culture committee, said it was shocking it took a BBC documentary for the WRU "to grasp the seriousness" of the issue.
She has asked for more information following an evidence session with WRU bosses last week.
The WRU was asked for comment.
Ms Jewell also asked how many employees have been subject to non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in the same time period.
NDAs typically prevent staff and former staff from making information public.
In January a former boss of Welsh women's rugby said she considered suicide because of an alleged "toxic culture" in the WRU.
She told BBC Wales Investigates that a male colleague said in front of others that he wanted to "rape" her.
It led to the resignation of chief executive Steve Phillips and the announcement of a review, to be headed by a former judge.
Following the programme the Senedd culture committee held a hearing with WRU Acting Chief Executive Nigel Walker, who took over after Steve Phillips resigned, Chairman Ieuan Evans and Welsh Deputy Sport Minister Dawn Bowden.
Mr Walker said there were "warning signs" of sexism in WRU but the organisation had been in "denial".
In a letter to the pair, Plaid Cymru MS Ms Jewell said: "The committee was shocked to learn that it had taken the broadcast of a BBC documentary on 23 January 2023 for the Welsh Rugby Union ("WRU") to grasp the seriousness of the issues.
"It is concerning, for a £100million turnover business, let alone a national institution, not to be across these matters."
"As you will know, the WRU is the gatekeeper of one of our national sports. It has a duty as that gatekeeper in ensuring rugby in Wales is free from discrimination and misogyny, and that all who participate and work within the game can do so without fear of bias or unfairness."
'Openness can only be a good thing'
Ms Jewell said her committed hopes to see a copy of a 2021 review into women's rugby "made public soon".
"We think that openness and transparency can only be a good thing when dealing with this issue," she wrote.
In the hearing Mr Walker said while he could not "trample over law" he would "look to facilitate" allowing former employees who have signed non-disclosure agreements to share information with the review.
Ms Jewell wrote: "We would welcome confirmation of the number of non-disclosure agreements the Union has used in the past five years.
"In addition to this information, we would like to know how many staff members have been disciplined or subject to grievances related to alleged racism, sexism, misogyny and homophobia over the same period."
Ms Jewell added it would be "inappropriate" for her committee to undertake any work that duplicates the work of the taskforce.
In a separate letter, the committee chair asked Welsh Sport minister Dawn Bowden for copies of correspondence she received from Labour Gower MP Tonia Antoniazzi, and for what advice she had from officials.
Ms Bowden confirmed last week that Ms Antoniazzi had written to her in 2022, setting out concerns about the women's game and the resignation of Amanda Blanc from the WRU.
She also wrote about anonymous complaints, some of which had already been reported in the press.
Ms Bowden told the hearing she "did what I could" to address allegations of sexism in the WRU before the BBC investigation.
She said there were "very strict constraints" on her because the organisation is an independent business.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "We will respond to the Senedd culture committee's letter in due course."