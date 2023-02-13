Real splits within Plaid Cymru, MP Hywel Williams claims
There are real splits in Plaid Cymru following allegations of a toxic culture within the party, one of its MPs has claimed.
Hywel Williams praised leader Adam Price but said a party had to be led by a team rather than one person.
"Running a party that succeeds and that reaches its goal requires discipline - individually and as a party in general," said Arfon MP Mr Williams.
Plaid Cymru said said it was focused on "building" the party.
Mr Williams, who is standing down at the next election, told BBC Radio Cymru's Bore Sul the disagreements were a distraction from party's main aim, which is independence for Wales.
"It saddens me, I must say, to see that there has been some arguing recently," he said.
Plaid Cymru formed a working group in December to set out the party's values, and after its chief executive Carl Harris left his job after less than a year and a half.
"I think that the divisions that have appeared - and they are real divisions - there are people with conviction on both sides."
Mr Williams said the party needed to look at its structures constantly and that it would launch a new political strategy within weeks.
"There are real things to discuss, and the topics that have caused a rift, to a degree in recent times, they're not minor things," he said.
Plaid Cymru said its "new political strategy" was nearing completion.
A party spokesperson said: "Plaid Cymru is entirely focused on the future and on building our party to the best of our ability".
"Already we have shown we can deliver from outside government through the co-operation agreement," they added.