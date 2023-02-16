Clare Drakeford: Funeral held for wife of Wales' FM
- Published
Senior politicians have gathered in Cardiff for the funeral of Clare Drakeford.
The wife of the first minister died suddenly at the age of 71 last month.
Mark Drakeford arrived with family for the private ceremony at Thornhill Crematorium on Thursday morning.
Presiding officer Elin Jones, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price and the Welsh Conservatives' Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies were among those paying their respects.
Former First Minister Carwyn Jones also attended, alongside a number of Labour frontbenchers and the Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds.
Condolences were paid across the political spectrum when Mrs Drakeford's death was announced last month.
The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said he knew "how committed Mark and Clare were to each other".
UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Mark Drakeford and his family were "all in our thoughts and prayers".