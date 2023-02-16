Greyhound racing: Wales to consult on ban
- Published
The public will be asked their views on banning greyhound racing in a Welsh government consultation.
It follows a petition signed by 35,000 people calling for an end to the sport in the country.
The RSPCA said it was a "huge moment" for dog welfare.
A Welsh government spokesperson said ministers will consider "next steps" after a debate in March. A greyhound racing body said the sport places dog welfare "as its highest priority".
There is only one greyhound race track remaining in Wales, in Ystrad Mynach.
In a Welsh government response to a petitions committee report on the issue, ministers said they will hold a consultation on "proposals for the licensing of activities involving animals later this year".
It confirmed a "question considering a phased ban will be included" in the exercise.
"The outcome of the consultation and what action will be taken cannot be pre-empted," the government said, adding it will also seek views on how to improve the welfare of racing greyhounds in Wales.
Ministers accepted all of the committee's recommendations, bar one calling for ministers to look at other sports where animals compete.
A majority of the committee had called for a gradual ban.
Dr Samantha Gaines, head of the RSPCA's companion animals department, said: "This is a huge moment for dog welfare."
She said that as "long as this sport is allowed to continue, dogs are needlessly put at risk of serious injury and death all in the name of entertainment."
Mark Bird, CEO of the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB), said the "licensed sport, which places the welfare of greyhounds as its highest priority, welcomes the opportunity to continue our engagement with the Welsh government and Members of the Senedd on this issue".
"Any decision must be based on robust evidence and data, and we welcome the opportunity to continue to make the case for improved greyhound welfare through increased regulation."
Wales' only operating track - Valley Greyhounds- is not currently GBGB licensed but aims to be so by January 2024.
Malcolm Tans, manager of Valley Greyhounds, said he could not see a difference "whatsoever" between horse racing and greyhound racing.
"In the 40 years I have been here I have never had a complaint."
He added the "way forward" for the sport "is for it to get regulated", he said, adding he feared it would go underground if it was banned.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "We have already committed to considering licensing of greyhound racing as part of our animal welfare plan.
"Any proposed changes to legislation would be subject to a full public consultation." They added ministers will consider "next steps" following a debate on the issue in the Senedd on 8 March.