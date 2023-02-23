Betsi Cadwaladr: NHS leadership dysfunctional, report says
The leadership of Wales' largest health board is dysfunctional, a damning report from the spending watchdog has said.
Auditor General Adrian Crompton called for urgent Welsh government intervention after he found "fractured working relationships" at the top of Betsi Cadwaladr.
Several board members have shown "signs of emotional distress", he said.
The Welsh government said it would respond to the findings "shortly".
The Welsh Conservatives said ministers should "ensure a total clear out of this dysfunctional executive team".
Betsi Cadwaladr is led by a board of executive directors and independent members.
Mr Crompton said evidence presented to Audit Wales "points to dysfunctionality and factions" within the senior executive team, and "the whole team is not united around the interim chief executive to collectively tackle the significant challenges facing the health board".
The report said "clear and deep-seated fractures within the executive team that are preventing that team from working effectively".
The auditor general for Wales said independent members of the board were losing confidence in the executive team, and had been accused of "hostile and inappropriate" behaviour when challenging them.
"Given the extent of the problems, it is understandable that several board members we interviewed showed visible signs of emotional distress, giving us concern about their well-being," Mr Crompton wrote.
Churn within the senior leadership team "has not helped," it said, with the health board without a substantive chief executive.
Four different chief executives have been in post since 2019.
The report, published on Thursday, said the situation was "unlikely to be resolved without some form of intervention".
The health board was taken out of special measures in November 2020 after having been under direct Welsh government intervention for five years - a decision since criticised as "premature".
Mr Crompton added: "These problems need to be resolved as a matter of urgency to provide confidence to the public and wider stakeholders that the health board has the leadership it needs to effectively tackle the significant challenges it faces, and to provide safe and effective care to the people of north Wales."
Welsh Conservative's spokesman for north Wales Darren Millar said: "The Welsh government must urgently intervene to ensure a total clear out of this dysfunctional executive team, without the eyewatering payoffs we've seen in the past, and support the chair of the health board to appoint a new and capable team as soon as possible."