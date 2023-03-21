Plan to fix building fire safety defects in Wales announced
- Published
A scheme to tackle fire safety defects in medium and high-rise residential buildings in Wales has been unveiled.
Interest free loans will be available to developers as part of a deal which Welsh minister say will make people "safe and secure in their homes".
All major developers have now signed up to the legal agreement to fix unsafe apartment blocks across Wales.
The Welsh government will also pay for 28 buildings where a developer is unknown or has ceased trading.
The announcement was made in the Senedd by Climate Change minister Julie James, as part of the Welsh government's co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru.
Following the 2017 Grenfell Tower tragedy in west London, in which 72 people died, a number of apartments blocks in Wales were found to have fire safety defects.
Work fixing defects on many of these blocks is yet to be carried out, and there have been rows over who should pay.
Many homeowners have been left unable to sell their flats, and also paying higher insurance and service charge fees.
Ms James said it was an "ambitious programme" that would make residents feel "safe and secure in their homes".
She confirmed that major developers had agreed to sign a legally binding pact that commits them to carry out fire safety works on medium and high-rise buildings across Wales.
Redrow, Lovell, Vistry, Countryside, Persimmon, McCarthy Stone have signed the agreement, she said, while Taylor-Wimpey, Crest Nicholson and Barratt had confirmed they intended to sign.
The Welsh government also committed to step in and carry out remediation work in an initial cohort of 28 privately owned "orphan buildings", where a developer is unknown or has ceased trading.
The minister said this work would minimise fire safety risks "as quickly as possible".
She said the developers who have signed up to the scheme could access interest-free loans to help with the work through a new £20m Welsh Building Safety Developer Loan Scheme.
These loans would be repayable over five years and the buildings need to be 11 metres or more in height.