New Plaid Cymru chief executive Owen Roberts appointed
- Published
Plaid Cymru has appointed Owen Roberts as its new chief executive, after Carl Harris left the role late last year.
The departure of Mr Harris came amid reports of a toxic culture and lack of leadership in the party.
Mr Roberts is currently a communications and policy specialist at meat promotion body Hybu Cig Cymru.
Welcoming the announcement, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said he was "thrilled to welcome Owen to the role".
"He brings with him a range of skills and experiences needed at this important time in Plaid Cymru's history as we look to implement our new political strategy," he added.
The strategy aims to broaden the party's support in Wales, become a party of government and secure independence.
Speaking to his party's spring conference earlier this month, Mr Price admitted Plaid must "do better, much better" following the toxic culture claims.
In November, it emerged an allegation of sexual assault had been made against a senior member of staff.
It was separate to a serious allegation about the conduct of Member of the Senedd Rhys ab Owen, after the Standards Commissioner Douglas Bain opened an investigation last year.
Mr ab Owen is suspended from the Plaid Cymru group in the Senedd, but not the party.
A working group, led by former Senedd politician Nerys Evans, is also looking at the issue of culture within Plaid Cymru.
Mr Roberts will start his new job as party chief executive role "in the coming weeks", Plaid Cymru said.
Mr Roberts added: "I'm excited and honoured to be taking up the role of Plaid Cymru's chief executive as the party approaches its centenary.
"My mission will be not only to grow the party membership but also to motivate existing members to put on their campaigning boots and become activists in their communities."