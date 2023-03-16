Betsi Cadwaladr: New NHS chair not sure if brand can be repaired
- Published
The new chairman of north Wales' largest health board says he is not sure if its brand is repairable.
Dyfed Edwards said Betsi Cadwaladr health board had to get to a "good place" before reorganising or rebranding.
It is in special measures again after a damning audit report.
Since then, ministers have been under pressure to sack executives after the report criticised how the organisation was run.
Mr Edwards said executives need to "take stock" of their place in the organisation and decide if its best they consider "other options".
He assured the public that the board is safe, but acknowledged that it has to improve "in a number of areas" and that safety should be at the top of its priorities "at all times".
As well as reports on its leadership, Betsi Cadwaladr health board has been criticised over its health services, particular in vascular and emergency medicine.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan appointed former Gwynedd council leader Dyfed Edwards as the new chair of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board after she forced the resignations of all of its independent board members.
She placed the board into special measures after a report by the Auditor General for Wales, Adrian Crompton, heavily criticised the leadership of the body.
It called the executive team dysfunctional, and said working relationships between board members and executives had broken down.
The two groups have distinct roles - while executives were responsible for the day to day running of the organisation, board members set broad strategy and scrutinise their decisions.
Independent board members protested at the decision for them to go, accusing the Welsh government of not grasping the situation and questioning the focus on them when they were challenging the executives.
In the fallout of special measures being brought in, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said that some executives may not remain at Betsi Cadwaladr.
But the Welsh government has avoided saying they will be sacked.
Speaking to BBC Wales in his first interview, Mr Edwards said he had a discussion about the job a week before he took the role.
"I think of it as strangely an opportunity because we are in a challenging position. But I think we can create success.
"It's going to take time," he said. "But I have seen things around me that are encouraging."
Mr Edwards, asked if the boards' brand was irreparable, said it was an "interesting question".
"Sometimes, something sticks with a brand and then it does not matter what you do. It's broken and you need to reset.
"I'm not sure about the answer to that at the moment.
"I think the important thing when you reorganise, you do it from a position of strength, whatever it is, whether you change your name, or change your formation.
"So let's get to a good place."
He insisted that the next board meeting will see the same personnel that are at the board currently.
But he added: "Whether we are executive members or independent members, we have to take stock and ask ourselves: are we able to contribute to the success of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board going forward?"
"Then I think its right that people say, 'yes we're going on a journey, I want to be part of that, or perhaps its best I consider other options at the moment'."
He said the vacant post of chief executive will be filled quickly, and that the board has to improve "in a number of areas".
"On top of the list at all times will be safety - that's something we're very keen to look at, to make sure the services we provide are safe."
"The second thing is the bigger question of who is coming through the front door and how are people getting out through the back door."
"We need to improve and there's an awareness of that."
But he assured the public that the service is safe to use.
"I can say and I know, as a user of health services myself on my family, I know of the quality service that it provides."