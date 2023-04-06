Senedd politicians get maximum 3% pay rise
- Published
The pay of Cardiff Bay politicians is rising by 3% this month.
Although lower than inflation it is the largest pay rise Members of the Senedd (MSs) have had since 2020, and is the maximum allowed.
Meanwhile allowances for residential accommodation for MSs that live far from Cardiff will rise by 10.1%.
The remuneration board, which is independent of the Welsh Parliament, said its decision takes into account rising costs.
It means Senedd members will earn £69,958 this financial year, which ends March 2024.
Under rules set by the board, MSs' salaries are pegged to a survey of average earnings in Wales up to a maximum of 3%.
The survey showed a rise in earnings of 7.3% in November 2022 Senedd members pay.
Pay was frozen at the height of Covid in 2020/21, and rose only by 0.4% in 2021/22.
Ministers and other senior MSs receive extra payments on top of their salaries.
The changes mean the first minister will get £153,033, while other senior ministers will earn £109,308, and deputies will earn £92,913.
The presiding officer Elin Jones, who chairs debates, will earn £114,774 while her deputy will get £92,913.
Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, will earn £101,656 while Adam Price, Plaid Cymru leader, will earn £97,284.
Opposition leaders' salaries are set according to how many Senedd members there are in their group.
The same restriction on pay applies to support staff, although the remuneration board agreed to add £600 to their salaries for the cost of living.
Meanwhile allowances for the costs of running an office, and for costs related to caring responsibilities, will also rise by 10.1%.
Senedd members in north, mid and west Wales are able to claim for the rental of a property up to of £11,280 each year.
Politicians from Gower, Neath, Swansea East and Swansea West can get £7,920 for overnight accommodation, while others outside of Cardiff can claim for hotel costs in exceptional circumstances.
The chair of the remuneration board, Dr Elizabeth Haywood, said: "When reviewing the support provided to Members of the Senedd this year, we took into account the effect of rising inflation on the cost of running offices, the cost of engaging with constituents and other expenses."
"The determination for 2023-24 is designed to enable members to continue to do their job of representing their constituents and holding the government to account in these challenging times."