Welsh Conservatives: Ex-chairman Sir Eric Howells dies
- Published
The Welsh Conservatives' former chairman, Sir Eric Howells, has died.
Sir Eric, who was 89, lived near Narberth, Pembrokeshire, and was chairman from 1990 to 1995 and president from 1996 until 1999.
A dairy farmer and landowner, he was also a former chairman of the National Farmers Union in Pembrokeshire.
Sir Eric was also one of the founding directors of the Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire milk co-operative Llaeth Cymreig in 2000.
In 2007 he was expelled from the Conservative Party for criticising the selection of a Tory assembly election candidate in a television interview.
A regular broadcaster on radio and television in English and Welsh, he also campaigned against more Welsh devolution in the run-up to the referendum on the matter in 2011.
Sir Eric died in Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest on Wednesday night following a short illness.