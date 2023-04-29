Labour bringing Wales to a halt, say Welsh Conservatives
Labour is bringing Wales to a halt with its transport policies, the Welsh Conservatives have said.
Ahead of the second day of their conference, the party said the Welsh government is trying to slow the country down.
It criticised the Welsh government's road plans, after a review cancelled all major projects.
The conference is taking place at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport.
On Friday, the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he will not give any more powers to the Welsh government and the Senedd.
Welsh ministers withdrew backing for all major road projects in Wales because of climate change.
The decision caused controversy both inside and outside of the Labour party. A former economy minister accused the review of ignoring citizens.
The Welsh government-owned Transport for Wales (TfW) service has also faced difficulties - recently transport minister Lee Waters said using TfW services can be "awful".
Meanwhile Wizz Air has withdrawn its flights from Cardiff Airport, which is also owned by the Welsh government.
'Cannot be trusted'
Welsh Conservative Shadow Transport Minister, Natasha Asghar, said: "Labour has ground Wales to a halt with their frankly sphinx-like approach to transport. Trains cancelled, road building cancelled, all whilst airlines continue to cancel their routes from Cardiff airport.
"Mobility is essential to any economy, yet the Welsh economy will continue to suffer due to Labour's mismanagement.
"Labour's transport priorities are not the people's priorities.
"The Welsh people want an M4 relief road, the Welsh people want a functional railway service, what the Welsh people don't want is £200m spent on a failing airport.
"Labour cannot be trusted with our Welsh transport system, not content with slowing Wales' economy down, Labour is attempting to slow down the entire nation with their transport pet projects. Wales deserves better."
At the conference Ms Asghar will take part in a panel with Richard Holden, a UK transport minister, Craig Williams, a parliamentary aide to Rishi Sunak and Montgomeryshire MP.