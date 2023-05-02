Coronation: First Minister Mark Drakeford to attend
- Published
First Minister Mark Drakeford will attend the coronation of King Charles this Saturday.
Wales' Counsel General Mick Antoniw said Wales will be at the "forefront" of the Westminster Abbey ceremony, with the use of a newly made Cross of Wales to lead the procession.
But Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has turned down an invitation to go.
The party's Luke Fletcher told the Senedd an "exorbitant amount of money" was being spent on the event.
Mr Drakeford, who is a republican, took part in several events to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year, alongside Senedd Presiding Officer Elin Jones.
Speaking in the Welsh Parliament, Mr Antoniw said: "The constituent parts of the United Kingdom were involved in the late Queen's funeral and the arrangements for the succession proclamation, and this reflected the new political landscape of a union of voluntary nations.
"The coronation this year will similarly reflect Wales' place in the union."
The counsel general, who is the Welsh government's lead legal adviser, said the event will feature music by Welsh composers and Welsh musicians.
It will feature the first Welsh language performance at a coronation - the "Coronation Kyrie" composed by Professor Paul Mealor from St Asaph, and sung by Sir Bryn Terfel and the choir of Westminster Abbey.
The Cross of Wales will lead the King's Coronation procession. A gift of the King to the Church in Wales, the cross is made of Welsh materials such as slate, reclaimed wood and silver from the Royal Mint.
It incorporates a relic of the True Cross - said to be from the cross on which Jesus was crucified - given to King Charles by Pope Francis.
'People going without'
Last week, Plaid leader Adam Price "politely declined" invitations to attend the ceremony.
In the Senedd on Tuesday, Plaid Cymru's Luke Fletcher criticised the planned spending, referring to reports that the coronation could cost the UK somewhere in the region of £100m to £200m.
This "exorbitant amount of money" was being spent, he said, "at a time when people in social housing are expected to put up with living conditions that are no good for their health... at a time when people are going without the essentials to feed their kids, or just can't put food on the table, fuel their cars, pay for bus or train tickets, or heat their homes".
"How can we justify spending on such extravagance, a one-off event, when that is a state of the country?"
Conservative Clwyd West MS Darren Millar told the Senedd that his house would be "decorated with some bunting this weekend, and a large Union Jack flag, in order to commemorate what is a very historic occasion in our nation".
"Of course, we know that it's over 70 years since we last had the opportunity to witness a coronation event," he said.
"I know that many people will be gathered in my constituency in different places and in their own homes in order to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles and indeed Queen Camilla, the Queen Consort.
Wales, he said, had a "very strong affection for King Charles he served as our longest ever serving Prince of Wales, over 64 years he held that title".
"That means that we have a special bond with our King that isn't there in England, Scotland or Northern Ireland."
'In-built inequality'
Labour's Alun Davies, MS for Blaenau Gwent, asked if it was possible "for us to have a conversation about where Wales sits in the kingdom".
He called for Wales to be represented on the badges, insignia and standards of the Royal Family and the UK.
"We know that there is an in-built inequality in the sense of the UK as a union between the kingdoms of England and Scotland, and that Wales does not sit in the same position in that constitutional structure," he said.
"Perhaps at the beginning of a new reign we can now look at these historical structures that we have inherited from history."
Mr Antoniw said some "inherited customs" probably "need to be examined" by a future UK Labour government.
Ken Skates, MS for Clwyd South, asked if Mr Antoniw agreed there should be a "formal mechanism to consult the royal family" before landmarks are named after them.
His comments appeared to refer to a story at the weekend that the Prince of Wales was not pleased that the Second Severn Crossing was named after him in 2018.
"I think it is important to engage," Mr Antoniw replied.