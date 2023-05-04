Labour's deal with Plaid Cymru must end, ex-minister says
A former Labour cabinet minister has called for Plaid Cymru's co-operation deal with the Welsh government to end.
It follows a damning report into Plaid that said "too many instances of bad behaviour" were tolerated in the party.
Labour's Ken Skates said he does not want to deal "with bullies, misogynists or anyone who discriminates against others".
The Welsh government declined to comment on Mr Skates' comments.
It has also declined to comment on the report. Plaid Cymru has also been approached for a response.
The report, written by former assembly member Nerys Evans, called for the party to "detoxify a culture of harassment, bullying and misogyny".
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price apologised to all those who experienced or witnessed unacceptable behaviour and said Plaid Cymru was a product of the society it was trying to change.
On Wednesday he refused to resign, saying to quit would be an "abdication of responsibility".
BBC Wales has been told that Labour Senedd members want a meeting on Thursday to discuss the Nerys Evans report.
Some MSs in the group want the party to criticise Adam Price.
A Labour Party source said: "The Labour group as a whole are horrified with the report."
The source said the Welsh government "needs to respond robustly and in a thoughtful way".
Plaid Cymru is in a co-operation deal with the Welsh government, which sees ministers work with Plaid on a range of policies including childcare and free school meals.
The three-year deal, struck in 2021, means Plaid is not in government and is still technically an opposition party, but allows Labour's spending plans to pass.
Relations between the government and Plaid have been strained recently, when Plaid accused the First Minister Mark Drakeford of being humiliated over comments about Betsi Cadwaladr health board.
Ken Skates, MS for Clwyd South, was economy minister until after the 2021 election.
Mr Skates told BBC Wales: "Behaviour matters, how you treat people matters, the way you lead an organisation matters.
"Bullying, harassment and discrimination are unacceptable, full stop.
"The cooperation agreement should end on the basis of upholding Welsh Labour's principles, ethics and morals.
"I won't do a deal with bullies, misogynists or anyone who discriminates against others."