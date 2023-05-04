Coronation: Senedd presiding officer Elin Jones not attending event
- Published
Senedd presiding officer Elin Jones has said she will not be attending the coronation of King Charles on Saturday.
The Plaid Cymru MS said "as a republican" it was "for others to celebrate a coronation".
Deputy Presiding Officer and Labour MS David Rees will represent the Senedd at the ceremony in Westminster Abbey.
Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford, also a republican, will be there for the Welsh government, but Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price will also not attend.
In a statement, the presiding officer, or Llywydd, said: "I have taken a personal decision not to attend the coronation.
"The Senedd will be represented by the deputy presiding officer.
"As Llywydd I have engaged fully in all constitutional duties with the Head of State and will continue to do so.
"However, as a republican, I consider it is for others to celebrate a coronation.
"I wish the royal couple well in their years of service."
Ms Jones took part in events to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the King's proclamation ceremony last year.
On Tuesday, Welsh government counsel general, its lead legal adviser, Mick Antoniw, said Wales would be at the "forefront" of the coronation, with a newly made Cross of Wales leading the procession.
A gift of the King to the Church in Wales, the cross is made of Welsh materials such as slate, reclaimed wood and silver from the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
It incorporates a relic of the True Cross - said to be from the cross on which Jesus was crucified - given to King Charles by Pope Francis.
Mr Antoniw told the Senedd the event will feature music by Welsh composers and Welsh musicians.
It will feature the first Welsh language performance at a coronation - the "Coronation Kyrie" composed by Professor Paul Mealor from St Asaph, and sung by Sir Bryn Terfel and the choir of Westminster Abbey.