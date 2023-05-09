Plaid Cymru hold talks on bullying report
Plaid Cymru Senedd members and the party's leader in Westminster held talks on Tuesday over a damning report into the party's culture.
Politicians had no comment for waiting reporters as they left the meeting, held at the Welsh Parliament.
Nerys Evans' report published last week said Plaid needs to "detoxify a culture of harassment, bullying and misogyny".
It was not clear what if any conclusions have come from the discussions.
Ms Evans addressed the party's usual group meeting in the Senedd on Tuesday morning.
A second meeting, which went on for longer than an hour and a half, was held after the close of formal Senedd proceedings later that day.
Plaid Members of the Senedd, party leader Adam Price and the party's Westminster leader, MP Liz Saville Roberts, who was on the working group that produced the report, took part
A spokesperson on behalf of the Plaid Cymru Senedd group said: "The Plaid Cymru Senedd group have met to discuss our next steps following the Prosiect Pawb report and the work that is ahead of us in implementing the recommendations."
On leaving the Senedd, Ms Saville Roberts was asked what the party was doing about the claims of misogyny and harassment.
She replied: "We've got our report, we're dealing with that."
At the weekend BBC Wales revealed that Plaid Cymru politicians held talks six months ago about trying to remove Adam Price.
Nerys Evans' review found that "too many instances of bad behaviour" had been tolerated.
After it was published party leader Adam Price apologised but refused to resign.
He said he would be "abdicating" his responsibility if he quit.