Adam Price: Plaid Cymru leader's future in doubt
- Published
A senior Plaid Cymru politician in the Senedd has failed to support his party leader amid growing speculation about Adam Price's future.
Llyr Gruffydd told ITV Wales he did not have a "crystal ball" when asked if Mr Price will be leader next week.
His comments come as Nation.Cymru reported that Mr Price has agreed to quit as party leader.
The party has not responded to the claims, which follow a damning review of Plaid's internal culture.
The report by Nerys Evans alleged misogyny, harassment and bullying in the party.
Senedd members held talks on Tuesday to discuss the findings.
Mr Price had refused to quit when the document was published last week.
Mr Gruffydd, MS for North Wales and Senedd Plaid group chair, declined to offer his support for the leader when interviewed by ITV's Sharp End programme.
Asked if Mr Price had the support of the group, he said: "I'm not going to enter into gossip of that sort.
"You cannot pin this on one solitary single person - this is a much wider corporate issue that Plaid Cymru is grappling with."
When asked if Mr Price will be leader by next week, Mr Gruffydd said: "I don't have a crystal ball, but what I do know is that our priority is making sure that we respond in the most positive way possible to the accusations made in that report."
Late Tuesday night Nation.Cymru reported that Adam Price had agreed to step down as leader of Plaid Cymru.
The website said it understood he wants to leave the post at once, but that others are wanting a more organised handover.
Plaid Cymru spokespeople did not respond to a request for comment in response to the article late on Tuesday evening.
However a source told BBC Wales that the day's discussion concerned whether Mr Price would quit immediately or wait until a successor was in place.
Last week's report said Plaid Cymru needs to "detoxify a culture of harassment, bullying and misogyny".
It says "too many instances of bad behaviour" were tolerated.
The review said an anonymous survey of staff and elected members highlighted examples "of sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination".