Plaid Cymru appoints Llyr Gruffydd interim leader
- Published
Llyr Gruffydd will take over as interim leader of Plaid Cymru following the resignation of Adam Price, the party has announced.
Mr Gruffydd, who represents North Wales in the Senedd, will not stand in the forthcoming leadership contest.
His appointment was agreed at a meeting of the party's Senedd members on Thursday morning.
It will need to be rubber-stamped by the party's National Council on Saturday.
Mr Price's resignation followed months of difficulties in Plaid including allegations of a sexual assault and a toxic working culture.
In his resignation letter, Mr Price said he no longer had the "united support" of his colleagues.
Mr Gruffydd said: "I'm grateful to the Plaid Cymru Senedd Group for nominating me as acting leader elect.
"I would like to thank Adam on behalf of the Plaid Cymru Senedd Group for his vision, commitment, and dedication over the last four years.
"Our focus is now on moving forward together to deliver on behalf of the people of Wales, and to foster a better culture within the party. I hope members will entrust me with the responsibility of leading that work until we elect a new leader."