Plaid: People guilty of bad behaviour 'should leave party'
Plaid Cymru's former chairman says those responsible for inappropriate behaviour should leave the party.
Alun Ffred Jones was speaking after a highly critical report found a culture of bullying, harassment and misogyny within Plaid Cymru.
Anyone involved "should reflect" on their position, he said.
The party's former leader, Adam Price, resigned after the report was published, saying he didn't have the united support of his colleagues.
Llyr Gruffydd will serve as interim leader until the party picks a replacement in the summer.
Candidates have until 16 June to put their names forward.
The Prosiect Pawb (Everyone's Project) report said "too many instances of bad behaviour" had been tolerated in the party.
The review said an anonymous survey of staff and elected members highlighted examples "of sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination".
Speaking to the BBC's Politics Wales programme, Alun Ffred Jones, who is a former assembly member and Welsh government minister, said anyone who was involved should leave the party.
"If you are responsible for serious inappropriate behaviour, whatever that may be, and I have no idea what that may be, then you have to reflect on your position," he said.
Commenting on suggestions that Plaid Cymru is not united, he added: "You have to remember what the main purpose of the party is and not fight turf wars on what may be other issues or side issues."
On Saturday, Mr Gruffydd said: "We've been reflecting, we are reforming, and we will renew our mission in light of the findings."
But Dr Elin Royles from Aberystwyth University said there were substantial challenges ahead for Plaid.
"Some of the things that we've heard since the report's been produced suggest some people from the grassroots within the party haven't quite appreciated how fundamental some of those challenges are," she said.
"It does require full-blown culture change within the party to address some of those issues."
