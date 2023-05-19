Plaid Cymru: Adam Price's final leader speech criticised
- Published
The Liberal Democrats have criticised their opponents for failing to mention a report on bullying and misogyny in Plaid Cymru during Adam Price's last Senedd appearance as party leader.
On Tuesday, Mr Price urged the first minister to build on plans for a bigger Senedd "where every voice is heard".
Neither Mr Price, Mark Drakeford or Tory group leader Andrew RT Davies acknowledged the damning review.
Lib Dem Jane Dodds said: "I expect more men to defend women in politics."
Ms Dodds, Welsh Liberal Democrat leader, made the remarks on S4C's Y Byd yn ei Le.
North Wales Member of the Senedd (MS) Llyr Gruffydd formally took over as acting Plaid Cymru leader on Wednesday after Mr Price quit in the wake of the Nerys Evans report and months of strife in the party.
During Tuesday's First Minister's Questions, Mr Price swapped compliments with first minister Mr Drakeford and hailed the co-operation agreement they negotiated.
Former Plaid MS Bethan Sayed called the exchanges a "love-in".
Ms Dodds said: "It's a responsibility on each and every one of us, especially men, to speak out against the things that happen to people like me.
"That's why it was disappointing that Adam Price didn't discuss it, nor Mark Drakeford nor Andrew RT Davies - not one of them.
"I expect more to be honest."
Mr Gruffydd, who also appeared on the programme, said Mr Price had done media interviews responding to the report.
Asked about Tuesday's speech, he added: "I felt that talking about his work as an elected member, as a representative of the co-operation agreement and so on, and the nature of his relationship with Mark Drakeford, and his relationship with Andrew RT Davies, was appropriate because he was talking in the context of parliamentary work.
"I don't have a problem with that."