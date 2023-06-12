London mayor: Welsh Conservative Natasha Asghar's bid fails
A Welsh Senedd member has failed in her bid to become the Conservative candidate for London mayor.
Natasha Asghar's bid was criticised by party members in the region of South Wales East, which she represents in the Welsh Parliament.
She said on Twitter it was disappointing not to have made it further.
Appearing to address her critics, she said no one should be shamed for having ambition.
At the weekend the Conservatives announced a shortlist of three people - Susan Hall, a member of the London Assembly, former Number 10 aide Daniel Korski and barrister Mozammel Hossain.
London MP and government minister Paul Scully - who had been considered a frontrunner for the selection - failed to make the shortlist.
Ms Asghar's bid had triggered concerns among grassroots Conservative activists after it was announced last month.
One told BBC Wales she was in danger of not being taken seriously, while a councillor said she needed to make a choice about what her priorities were.
Ms Asghar in turn accused her critics of being cowards for speaking to the media instead of her.
When she announced her bid the Member of the Senedd said she lived in London as long as she had lived in Wales and could be a "breath of fresh air" for the city.
'Great experience'
In a statement on Twitter, Ms Asghar said: "Whilst it is disappointing not to have made it further in this process, the experience has been great.
"Ambition is never something we should be ashamed of, nor should anyone shame us for it, and I knew that if I didn't put my name forward now, it's something I would've regretted for the rest of my life.
"I must say a huge thank you to all those who called, emailed, and sent messages of support from both ends of the M4, my supportive constituents for their unwavering backing and to my Conservative colleagues for their encouragement and kind words.
"As has always been the case, my constituents in South East Wales remain my number one priority and I will continue to serve them to the best of my ability."