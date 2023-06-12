Boris Johnson knew game was up - ex-PR chief Guto Harri
- Published
Boris Johnson stood down as an MP because he knew "the game was up", his former head of communications has said.
Guto Harri told BBC Wales that quitting the Commons "was the best option available" for the ex-prime minister.
Mr Johnson stepped down as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip last week ahead of the publication of an inquiry into Partygate.
Although the former Conservative leader said he was leaving "at least for now", Mr Harri doubted there was a way back.
But he claimed the Conservatives will find it harder to win seats in Labour's red wall in future without Mr Johnson.
The broadcaster, who grew up in south Wales, was made a CBE in Mr Johnson's resignation honours, announced shortly before the former prime minister quit.
Mr Harri said: "Clearly, Boris has decided that the game is up.
"Rather than be dragged kicking and screaming in a painful, humiliating and protracted manner through the whole process of it, he's decided to sort of pull the ripcord, if you like, and get out.
"It's a sad ending for somebody who, last time he faced the electorate, ended up winning one of the most stunning political victories of the last 40 or 50 years.
"But I understand why he feels that at this point in time, that was the best option available to him."
Mr Harri said he did not see a "way back" for Mr Johnson "in the foreseeable future, but you never know with him".
He said he did not think there was an "elaborate conspiracy" to topple Rishi Sunak.
The 2019 general election saw six Labour-held seats in Wales turn Conservative, including five in north Wales.
"The answer you got on the doorstep all the time was because they were not voting Conservative. They were voting for this big character with this irrepressible belief that life could be better."
"The next election will be between two guys who are capable administrators trying to see which one of them is best qualified.
"I think Rishi Sunak probably wins that one objectively but you won't have that charisma, that connection, that oomph.
"That makes winning seats that are meant to go to the Conservatives a lot, lot harder. So it opens up a lot of possibilities in Wales."