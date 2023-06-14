Anglesey council: Senior Conservative condemns 'shoot Tories' remark
- Published
Alleged language used by the ex-deputy leader of Ynys Môn council was "obscene", a senior Welsh Conservative has told the Senedd.
Ieuan Williams, an independent councillor on Anglesey, was reported to have said: "All Tories should be shot".
Conservative local government spokesperson Sam Rowlands said the comment created "a foul atmosphere".
Local government minister Rebecca Evans said all politicians should "stand shoulder to shoulder" against abuse.
Mr Williams has apologised, saying he was "angry and emotional" about poverty when he made the "crass remark", which the WalesOnline website said was made at an internal Anglesey council meeting on Monday.
He has referred himself to the council's standards committee.
Sam Rowlands, a Conservative Senedd member for North Wales, said: "It was reported that the deputy leader of Anglesey council has said that, and I quote, 'All Tories should be shot.'
"We'll all be aware, of course, that in the UK, over the last seven years, two MPs have been murdered in their role as parliamentarians—one Labour and one Conservative.
"This is real, literal violence, and any attempt to insight violence like that, in my view, should be met with the strongest condemnation.
"The language that Ieuan Williams used, I would say, is obscene, and creates a foul atmosphere around our politics, especially from somebody in a leadership position, who has now stood down, as I say, as deputy leader of Anglesey council".
Mr Rowlands was referring to the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess in 2021 and Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.
Replying for the Welsh government, Rebecca Evans said politicians had to "stand shoulder to shoulder against any form of abuse".
"Healthy debate is wonderful; it's really important to be able to challenge each other, but also to do so in a way which is respectful
"I think that it is the case now that the individual concerned has asked the standards committee of the local authority to look at what happened.
"I think that is definitely the appropriate way forward.
The Labour minister added that the government were currently consulting on a revised code of conduct for councillors to "ensure that it does remain fit for purpose in engendering trust in the highest standards of conduct for councillors".
The Conservative MP for the island, Virginia Crosbie, has said she was disgusted by Mr Williams' comment.
"This is not the rough and tumble of political life, this is out and out hate," she said.
"Councillor Williams knows I wear a stab vest at surgeries but still he causally remarks I and others who are Conservative should be shot.
Mr Williams, who was the council leader between 2013 and 2017, said: "I apologise profusely for any offence caused by my inappropriate comment.
"The remark was made at the end of an emotionally charged statement, following a presentation on poverty on Anglesey.
"I am obviously not advocating shooting anyone and have apologised to all members present at the meeting.
"I have also referred myself to the standards committee and have stood down as deputy leader and member of the executive whilst any potential investigation takes place."