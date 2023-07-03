No deal Brexit work held up pandemic preparation, Welsh official says

Sir Frank said he didn't think any of them were finally updated, suggesting it was a "UK process" that would see them updated.He added that in terms of planning, the strategy was based on a document from 2011 and the planning was "hinging" on a UK group updating that strategy."The master document was seen, and always seen, as the 2011 strategy and everything else seems to be hinging on that," he said. "But there was no updating of strategy documents, it was all hinged on the 2011 strategy update."