Welsh pandemic plans caused bereaved families pain - minister
Two of Wales' most senior Labour ministers, including Mark Drakeford, have admitted failings over the country's planning for a pandemic.
The former health minister Vaughan Gething said Wales was not prepared enough to deal with excess deaths.
Plans that did exist for pandemic flu would have also left Wales vulnerable, Vaughan Gething told the Covid inquiry.
Meanwhile the first minister said the Welsh government was not as prepared as it could be.
However he suggested it was "unduly bleak" to suggest the problems were significant.
Mr Drakeford defended the fact resources were diverted from pandemic plans to readying for a no-deal Brexit.
The chief medical officer Sir Frank Atherton said on Monday that plans for the possibility of leaving the EU without a deal held up work to prepare for a flu outbreak.
Vaughan Gething is currently economy minister but served as health minister from 2016 to 2021.
Questioned by a barrister for the Welsh Covid bereaved families group, Mr Gething said: "One of the things I found most difficult was the dignity in death and knowing what a bad death is, and understanding that has a real impact on people left behind.
He said there were plans that were discussed with partners "about how to increase crematory capacity. But actually all of this work was not fully completed"."That meant that when Covid came we were not as prepared as we could and should have been, and that does… lead to additional pain for bereaved families," he said, adding he accepted responsibility.
'Not complete'
Mr Gething appeared to agree, when it was put to him by counsel that Wales' PPE stockpile had been "woefully inadequate" to deal with the pandemic being planned for.
"We would go in through PPE at a much faster rate than our planning assumptions assumed we would, so actually, we found that our stockpile that should have lasted for a whole wave didn't".
He then added: "I think it's fair to say that the plan for an influenza pandemic would still have had challenges.
"I hesitate to say it was inadequate because it's such a loaded term but certainly with all the evidence that I've seen… the planning for an influenza pandemic was not complete, and we would have had vulnerabilities if it had been an influenza pandemic."