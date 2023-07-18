Commonwealth Games: Welsh ministers rule out bid
The Welsh government has ruled out bidding to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The Australian of Victoria cancelled plans to host the games on Tuesday after the cost became unmanageable.
The Welsh Tories urged ministers to host the games instead, saying the economic benefits would be "immense".
But the Welsh government said "budgetary constraints imposed by the UK government" meant it "could not consider" supporting the event.
In 2016 the Welsh government decided against bidding to host the 2026 games because of the cost.
Ken Skates, who was the economy minister, said it was not feasible after a study revealed it would cost between £1.3bn and £1.5bn.
At the time, the Commonwealth Games Federation said it was "surprised" by the figures quoted.
Seven years on, the Victorian government said costs were expected to exceed A$6bn (£3.13bn; $4.09bn). The event was originally estimated to cost around A$2.6bn (£1.4bn; $1.8bn).
In response, a UK government spokesperson said the announcement from Victoria was "disappointing for fans and athletes".
"We hope that the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia will now work together to find a viable solution to hosting the event in 2026."
The Welsh Conservatives' Shadow Minister for Sport Tom Giffard called on the Welsh government to "immediately" start a feasibility study for an "ambitious" Welsh bid.
"The news today presents an opportunity for Wales as a sporting nation. Wales considered a bid seven years ago, we would do well to do so again."
The Welsh government said it was too focused on delivering the "significant priorities" outlined in its Programme for Government to support the event.
The UK government was asked to comment on the Welsh government's remarks.