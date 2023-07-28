Rishi Sunak says Welsh government given record funding
The prime minister has insisted the UK government has provided Welsh ministers with "record levels" of funding.
Visiting Wrexham, Rishi Sunak said that how the Welsh government spends its money was "a matter for them".
Ministers in Cardiff say their budget has been cut by £900m due to inflation and claim that is why they cannot extend free school meals for eligible children through the summer holiday.
Welsh ministers have been asked to respond to Mr Sunak's comments.
The prime minister was interviewed by BBC Wales at an online sports equipment supplier on Wrexham Industrial Estate on Friday.
He was asked if the UK government might provide additional funding to help the Welsh government fund the policy.
In response, he said: "The UK government has provided record sums to the Welsh government in Barnett consequentials and how they spend that and manage that money is a matter for them."
Barnett consequentials are funds that automatically flow to Wales as a result of spending in England on matters that are devolved to the Welsh government.
"Very challenging" year ahead
In April 2020, Wales became the first part of the UK to offer free school meals for children from lower-income households during the holiday.
The policy, introduced as a result of Covid, was subsequently extended beyond the pandemic and up until the end of the last half-term break.
But ministers said the £15m it would cost to extend the scheme through the upcoming summer holiday was not available.
Earlier this month, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the next year would be "very challenging" with the Welsh government's budget worth £900m less in "purchasing power" than when it was announced before Christmas.