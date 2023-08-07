Morpheus: Welsh job fears over delayed defence radio project
There are fears over jobs at a defence manufacturer in Wales after it emerged a project to develop a new military communications system has been delayed.
The £330m Morpheus programme is being designed at Oakdale's General Dynamics.
Officials at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) admitted progress on the scheme has "fallen short" and was under review.
Local Labour MP Chris Evans said he was "extremely worried" about jobs at the valleys company.
General Dynamics said it is "proud of the capability we deliver".
Morpheus was supposed to be operational by 2025, but does not have a new date.
It created 125 highly-skilled engineering jobs and secured a further 125 when the contract was awarded to the American-owned firm in April 2017.
Morpheus will allow commanders to view and direct their forces on the battlefield and for their vehicles to communicate with each other. It integrates radios, apps and other systems.
'I am extremely worried'
Mr Evans is calling for reassurance from both the MoD and the company.
"I am extremely worried about the jobs," the shadow defence minister and MP for Islwyn said.
"I am also extremely worried about whether the MoD is going to be reticent about further contracts. If they don't award further contracts those jobs are not going to be here."
Mr Evans has submitted a series of written questions in Parliament to defence ministers, but has been told that the information is commercially sensitive and that it would be inappropriate to comment.
"I have spoken to the company, they told me there were problems and that they were dealing with them," he said.
"Yes it is commercially sensitive, but for those workers there - very motivated workers - to be labelled as failing to meet targets it is a real concern for them as well."
Mr Evans said he was worried about the implications for the armed forces at a time of increased global threat, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"My concern about this is that our equipment is ageing," he said.
"Most importantly is the soldier on the ground getting what they need to stay protected? The last thing we want is for our soldiers to have out of date equipment."
The delay means the Armed Forces' existing Bowman system - which is also a product of the Oakdale site in Caerphilly county - will have to continue in operation.
Although the Morpheus project is struggling, there could be hope from another General Dynamics project in Merthyr Tydfil, which at one point was at serious risk.
The Ajax armoured vehicle programme struggled for years after soldiers were injured by noise and vibration problems during testing, and at one stage there was intense speculation that it might be scrapped.
But despite lengthy delays and several critical reports from MPs and the National Audit Office, Ajax is now back on track.
'First phase underway'
In a statement a MoD spokesperson said: "As ministers have made clear, we remain committed to the Morpheus project.
"While we continue to meet all operational requirements, progress on the Morpheus project has fallen short and we are reviewing next steps on how to best achieve our objectives."
A spokeswoman for General Dynamics UK (GDUK) said it is "working collaboratively with the MoD on the continued support and delivery of the highly regarded Bowman capability, the system Morpheus will supersede".
"The first phase of Morpheus is underway, where we are delivering the foundations for the subsequent phase which the MoD is expected to complete (the details of which are yet to be published).
"We are proud of the capability we deliver and the significant advantage it will give to the British Army."