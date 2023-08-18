Plaid Cymru: Dafydd Elis-Thomas applies to rejoin party
- Published
A former Plaid Cymru leader has applied to rejoin the party almost seven years after quitting to be an independent.
Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas left in October 2016 after being disciplined by then-leader Leanne Wood for criticising party policy.
After leaving, the Member of the Senedd (MS) was made deputy minister for tourism, sport and culture.
Mabon ap Gwynfor became the new Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS in 2021 after Lord Elis-Thomas did not stand in the election.
A Plaid Cymru spokesman said: "We can confirm that Dafydd Elis-Thomas has made an application to re-join Plaid Cymru. His application will be considered."
Lord Elis-Thomas has declined to comment.