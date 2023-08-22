Welsh councils face £395m shortfall over next two years
A black hole in council budgets will have a serious impact on public services, local authorities across Wales have warned.
BBC research found Welsh councils expect a combined shortfall of at least £394.8m over the next two years.
Schools budgets are stretched and the cost of providing social care was soaring, councils said.
Ministers said they were working with councils, but public finances were under pressure from high inflation.
The BBC's Shared Data Unit surveyed councils on their budgets.
Of Wales' 22 councils, 17 said they needed to save £182m this year, 20 predicted a combined two-year shortfall of £394.8m, and 10 had raised council tax by at least 5%.
Rhondda Cynon Taf planned to make the biggest saving of any council this year, at £27.8m.
But the £16.5m planned in Powys works out at £123.50 per person in the county - the biggest saving per head.
It follows earlier warnings about council-run services feeling the pinch from budget cuts, rising energy bills and high inflation.
A Senedd committee said last month that extra funding was needed to keep libraries and leisure centres open.
'Difficult decisions'
The Welsh Local Government Association said councils had balanced the books by spending money that was set aside for unexpected costs, but "this is not sustainable".
In a statement it said: "We are also worried about the implications for next year and in the medium-term.
"Cuts will have an impact on services and jobs.
"We estimate a budget gap could open up of between £330m to £480m next year which will have a serious impact on local service delivery, and we are currently surveying councils to get more precise estimates and assess the risks."
The Welsh government, which provides councils with most of their funding, blamed inflation and "economic mismanagement" by successive UK governments over 13 years, leading to "the most difficult financial situation since the dawn of devolution".
Funding has increased this year, but a spokesperson said: "We recognise that local authorities are facing difficult decisions and we continue to work closely with councils to meet the shared challenges we face."
A UK government source responded: "The UK government has provided record levels of funding to the Welsh government, resulting in 20% more per head than in England.
"The Welsh Labour government should spend less time wasting taxpayers' money on vanity projects, banning meal deals and instructing firefighters to enforce new speed limits, and more time on ensuring that Welsh public services have the funding they need to deliver for the people of Wales."
Welsh Conservative local government spokesman Sam Rowlands called on ministers in Cardiff to review their "unfair and inadequate local government funding formula", which left some councils with large financial reserves and others warning "they won't be able to provide basic services".
