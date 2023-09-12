Tories accused of false claims on new 20mph limit by minister
- Published
A minister has accused Conservative politicians of making false claims about Wales' new 20mph speed limit.
Conservative Senedd members, including group leader Andrew RT Davies, have called the change from 30mph to 20mph on roads a "blanket policy".
Deputy climate change minister Lee Waters accused Tories of "cynically" spreading "blatant misinformation".
But Tory transport spokeswoman Natasha Asghar said the change would harm the economy, jobs and emergency services.
On Sunday, most roads in Wales that are currently 30mph (50km/h) will become 20mph (32kmh), although councils have been able to impose exemptions and have done so.
This is why ministers reject Conservative claims it is a "blanket move".
Mr Waters told the Senedd on Tuesday "with greater awareness of the speed limit coming into effect, concerns are being surfaced and people's natural anxieties about change have not been helped by the blatant misinformation being cynically spread by the Conservatives in Wales".
"I regret to say that Conservative members are making false claims about this policy, a policy many of them voted for in this chamber."
The minister said that where the case was made for roads have a speed limit of 30mph, rather than 20mph, it would be set at 30.
"So there's no blanket 20 mile an hour, as the Conservatives wrongly claim."
"It is not a uniform speed limit. It is not a blanket speed limit.
"It can vary according to local circumstances, as decided by the local highway authority and that's already happening."
'Thrashing people's livelihoods'
Ms Asghar responded by repeating the "blanket" claim.
"I cannot, and have not ever, supported a blanket 20 mile per hour speed limit across Wales," she said.
"You say you will look back at this as a change with pride.
"You are in fact going to damage the economy, thrashing people's livelihoods and hampering emergency services response times."